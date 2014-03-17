Juve written off in Europa League, claims Conte

Juve continued their charge to a third consecutive Serie A title with a 1-0 victory at Genoa on Sunday, three days after drawing 1-1 with Fiorentina in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Arturo Vidal opened the scoring three minutes in at the Juventus Stadium, buy Mario Gomez denied the Turin giants victory 11 minutes from time to hand Fiorentina an away goal going into the second leg.

Conte feels there are critics in certain quarters who have already written Juve off in the tie but despite admitting retaining the Scudetto is their primary aim, the former Italy international insists they are not finished yet in Europe.

"Fiorentina have a clear advantage with the first leg result," he said.

"Reading the papers and listening to what people say, it felt as if on Friday they had already celebrated Juve’s elimination from the Europa League.

"I always said the Scudetto was our main priority, to give the third consecutive title to the president.

"Of course we also want to progress in the Europa League, but the primary objective has always been the Scudetto."

Juve are 17 points clear of Roma at the top of Serie A, but Rudi Garcia's side have two games in hand.