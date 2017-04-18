Juventus are Europe's best and not even Barca can stop them - Vialli

Juventus are destined to win the Champions League and Barcelona will not be able to prevent the Serie A champions' march to Cardiff.

That is the conviction of former Juve star Gianluca Vialli, who skippered Juve to European glory in 1996 and believes Massimiliano Allegri's side are "the strongest team" on the continent.

Juve defeated Barca 3-0 in the first leg of their quarter-final tie and head to Camp Nou as strong favourites to progress on Wednesday, despite the hosts' well-known powers of recovery.

"Allegri has the strongest team in Europe," ex-Chelsea boss Vialli told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"If Juventus eliminate Barcelona, the self-esteem will grow. After such a step, you feel like a dragon.

"Juve are in a time of stability and effectiveness and they seem to have fun when they play."

Vialli feels it is Juve's time to end their 21-year wait to win Europe's top prize, with no Italian side having managed the feat since Jose Mourinho's Inter in 2010.

He added: "I believe in football karma and I think after years of Italian domination, and several finals lost by virtue of superior force in Europe, this team has earned the victory, as Mourinho's Inter earned it."