Juventus to offer Tottenham Adrien Rabiot in exchange for Eriksen in January – report

Juventus want Christian Eriksen and could tempt Tottenham into a January sale by offering Adrien Rabiot in exchange.

Eriksen has long been linked to Real Madrid, who despite going cold on the player at the end of last summer, seems like the likeliest destination.

But it seems that Juventus could be able to rival Madrid by securing the 27-year-old in the winter window.

Despite only joining last summer, Rabiot is reportedly already frustrated with a lack of opportunities in Turin.

Rabiot has appeared in just four games so far this season, contributing no goals or assists.

The Frenchman is less preferable in Maurizio Sarri's eyes than the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Miralem Pjanic and even Sami Khedira.

Rabiot was linked to Tottenham before his move to Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, and may now be tempted by the potential for more game time.

In order to avoid battling Real Madrid for Eriksen's services, Juve are willing to trade in the 24-year-old Rabiot to secure the Dane in January, according to Le10Sport (via The Mirror).

Spurs could also see the move as more appealing, as chairman Daniel Levy may see a swap deal better than losing Eriksen for free.

Questions, however, remain over Rabiot's attitude and manageability after he spent half of his last season at PSG on the sidelines because of a contract dispute.

Furthermore, he was handed a suspension by the club for visiting a nightclub on the same night that PSG lost to Manchester United in the Champions League.

Mauricio Pochettino might be reluctant to burden the risk of a player who could further a destabilise an already struggling Spurs squad.

READ MORE...

Wake up, UEFA – it's time to finally start hitting the racists where it hurts

Why history will blame Daniel Levy if Tottenham miss this generational moment to succeed