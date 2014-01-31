Juventus confirm Osvaldo signing from Saints

The Serie A champions signed the 28-year-old on Friday, with a view to a permanent move, after he fell out of favour at Premier League outfit Southampton.

A statement on the Italian club's official website read: "Juventus Football Club SpA announces the agreement with Southampton Football Club Limited to acquire free of charge and temporary entitlement to the player Pablo Daniel Osvaldo.

"The contract also provides the option for Juventus to exercise, by May 31, 2014, the right of option for the definitive acquisition of the football player at a price of €19 million, payable in three years."

Italy international Osvaldo was suspended for two weeks earlier in the January transfer window after an incident at the club's training ground that the club considered "a breach of the conduct expected of its players."

Osvaldo is alleged to have head-butted team-mate Jose Fonte at a training session and was also suspended for three matches for his role in a touchline melee against Newcastle United in December.

The player's move from Roma never really worked out for Mauricio Pochettino's side, who paid a club record £15million for his services in August.

Osvaldo made 13 appearances for Southampton, scoring just three goals.

Juventus will be Osvaldo's sixth Italian club, with the forward - who was born in Argentina - having represented Atalanta, Lecce, Fiorentina, Bologna and Espanyol before moving to Roma.