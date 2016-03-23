Juventus fire Chelsea transfer warning

Juventus director Giuseppe Marotta has warned Chelsea they have no intention of selling any key players ahead of the expected appointment of Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge.

Conte enjoyed a successful spell with Juventus between 2011 and 2014, before leaving the Turin side to become Italy coach.

He is widely expected to replace Guus Hiddink as Chelsea manager at the end of the season and is allegedly keen to take some of his former players with him.

However, Juventus have stressed they will not sell any important players, having previously lost Andrea Pirlo, Arturo Vidal and Carlos Tevez ahead of the current campaign.

"It makes us proud that our players are being linked with some of Europe's biggest clubs, but Juventus are a big team as well," Marotta told reporters when asked about Conte potentially taking some of his former players to Chelsea.

"We have players who have all signed long-term contracts and have no desire to leave for other clubs."

Juventus will have no other option but to sit down with Chelsea if they want to keep Juan Cuadrado at the club, though, with the Colombia international on loan at the Serie A leaders from the London side until the end of the season.

"The situation of Cuadrado is slightly different," Marotta added.

"He is on loan from Chelsea, so we will have to talk with Chelsea about him to see what happens."