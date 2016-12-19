Juventus much more than Higuain, says Montella

Vincenzo Montella says he has more than Gonzalo Higuain to worry about when AC Milan meet Juventus in the Supercoppa Italiana.

Milan meet Juve in Qatar on Friday, looking to avenge their defeat in May's Coppa Italia final.

Montella knows Higuain, the Serie A champions' €90million striker, is a huge threat and feels the Argentina international is worthy of his large price-tag, but the Rossoneri coach also has concern about strike partner Paulo Dybala, among others.

"Juventus are not just about Higuain," Montella said to Tuttosport.

"Paulo Dybala, for example, is one of the best in the world.

"Can we beat them? Well, we have done already, but they are a team that has been built to win the Champions League. Massimiliano Allegri has a complete team that can play in so many ways.

"As for the €90m spent on him [Higuain], it is the law of supply and demand.

"It has made the gap between the value of the players much wider but if we think about what buys you an average player and what buys you a player like Higuain, that right there is this difference.

"It is because the fans identify with being champions, therefore they want a champion."

Montella hopes his team can repeat their Serie A win over Allegri's men in October and rejected the assertion Milan lacked Juve's experience in finals.

The Milan boss added: "I want to see the right attitude. Against Juventus it is not enough to be at 90 per cent, you need 100 per cent and a little bit more.

"Then it takes a bit of luck - Juve have won five and a half league titles.

"But it is not true this Milan are not used to finals. Only last May, they played in the Coppa Italia final and then I think my team in the league have played several matches as if they were a final.

"Even against Roma, for example, the mentality was like that. Apart from the result [a 1-0 away loss], I was pleased with my players.

"It will be different from when we beat Juventus in the league, but I won't tell you whether and how I will change my Milan and give away any advantages.

"It is not thanks to me that we will be in Doha. I would like to say a final thank you to my predecessors [Sinisa] Mihajlovic, [Cristian] Brocchi and the players that were here a year ago."