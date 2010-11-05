Juventus in shreads for Cesena visit

Juventus were without 15 players in Thursday's 0-0 Europa League draw with Salzburg, which left qualification in the balance, and the situation will only marginally improve for Sunday's home game with Cesena when players ineligible in Europe return.

Luigi Del Neri's side, without the suspended Milos Krasic, may also miss defender Nicola Legrottaglie after he suffered a leg strain on Thursday and youth team centre-back Frederik Sorensen could come into contention.

Fourth-placed Juve look set to recall first team outcasts Fabio Grosso and Hasan Salihamidzic to ease their injury woes.

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic would like to play with Filippo Inzaghi more often after the substitute scored twice in the 2-2 draw with Real Madrid on Wednesday.

"With Pippo I'm freer because I can move around more," Ibrahimovic told reporters ahead of Sunday's trip to Bari. "Instead with the Brazilians (Ronaldinho, Alexandre Pato, Robinho) I feel more obliged to stay in the box."

Inter Milan president Massimo Moratti has ticked off his players after Tuesday's Champions League defeat at Tottenham Hotspur and wants to get to the bottom of their injury problems before Saturday's home game with Brescia.

"It was not good. We lacked play and character," he told reporters. "I'm trying to find out why we are getting all these injuries and hope they don't happen anymore."

Injuries mean coach Rafael Benitez has no obvious option to play alongside Javier Zanetti in central midfield so Wesley Sneijder may drop back or left-back Cristian Chivu could fill in.

Anticipation is building for Sunday's Rome derby with 4,000 Lazio fans turning up for the league leaders' training session on Thursday.

Lazio, without suspended defender Giuseppe Biava, have a slight doubt over goalkeeper Fernando Muslera because of a thigh strain while AS Roma, who have Francesco Totti banned, look set to also miss injured centre back Nicolas Burdisso.

Napoli coach Walter Mazzarri is struggling to raise his weary troops for Sunday's home game with Parma following Thursday's 3-1 defeat at Liverpool where Steven Gerrard scored a late hat-trick.

"Gerrard wasn't decisive, it was us who lost the game partly because of tiredness having played every three days," he told reporters.

Sixth-placed Sampdoria are poised to again leave out Antonio Cassano for the visit of Catania on Sunday after he swore at the club president. His continued banishment comes despite fellow striker Nicola Pozzi being suspended.

"I can't, I can't," club president Riccardo Garrone told Italian TV when asked if he would pardon the Italy forward before adding: "We'll see".