Juventus v Lazio: Padoin out to make history

Simone Padoin is looking to make history with Juventus as the reigning champions are chasing their fifth consecutive Serie A title.

Massimiliano Allegri's men hold a nine-point lead over second-placed Napoli with five games to go and will be looking to take another important step towards the title when they host Lazio on Wednesday.

Padoin realises that Juventus are not there just yet, but he is confident they have what it takes to seal the Scudetto in their remaining five games.

"There's no denying that a fifth title would be an extraordinary achievement. We know that history is right there within touching distance and all we have to do now is reach out and grasp it," Padoin told Sky.

"This is an incredible club whose only desire is to win and I'm still grateful for the opportunity presented to me four years ago.

"No one would deny that we are in an excellent position at the moment but we still haven't won anything yet.

"We have to make sure that we bring home the six or seven points still required to wrap up the trophy, beginning with our two massive matches this week against Lazio and Fiorentina."

Lazio, meanwhile, are still dreaming of finishing sixth in the table to potentially clinch a Europa League berth.

They have climbed to seventh following wins over Palermo and Empoli and are trailing sixth-placed Milan by four points.

Simone Inzaghi - who replaced Stefano Pioli as the man in charge after the defeat against Roma on March 3 - is pleased with their recent resurgence, but has warned his team Wednesday's trip to Juventus will be a different test entirely.

"We put in two great performances against Palermo and Empoli, when we had some time to prepare well, but it will not be like this for the game against Juventus," Inzaghi said at a news conference.

"It is not easy to prepare for an opponent like Juventus in just two days. But we will have to give our all against a Juventus that seems invincible."

Juve have had much the better of recent meetings between the two sides, winning each of their last six matches against Lazio, conceding just one goal in the process.