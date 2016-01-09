Juventus want to sign a top player - Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri has revealed Juventus are looking to sign "a top player" in the January transfer window.

The reigning Serie A champions have been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund star Ilkay Gundogan and Sevilla's Ever Banega in recent weeks as they look to strengthen their midfield.

And Allegri has made it clear they will not hesitate to pounce if the opportunity arises.

"We have discussed the transfer plans with the board," the Juventus coach said at a news conference.

"We have come up with a strategy. We want to sign a top player to strengthen the team. If an opportunity comes up, we will take it.

"But it does not make sense to sign anyone if he does not really strengthen the team.

"Juve should always have top players in every department."

Allegri also had his say on the situation of promising youngster Daniele Rugani and stressed Juve have no intention of selling the defender.

"Rugani will stay with us," he added.

"We have no reason to sell young, promising talent. He is doing his thing and it is only normal that he wants to play. But we have some very good players in defence.

"He is a young player and will stay at Juventus for the next few years."