Juventus working on Witsel, Bentancur deals

Juventus are working on wrapping up the transfers of Zenit's Axel Witsel and Boca Juniors youngster Rodrigo Bentancur, the club's general director Giuseppe Marotta has claimed.

The reigning Serie A champions missed out on the capture of Witsel during the close season, but they are hopeful Zenit will cash in on the Belgium international to prevent him from leaving on a free transfer when his contract expires in June.

Juventus have an option to buy Bentancur following the transfer of Carlos Tevez to Boca in 2015 and they are keen to lure the midfielder to Turin at the end of the season.

"Witsel is a good opportunity for us," Marotta told Radio Anch'io Sport.

"His contract expires in June and we are in touch with Zenit to see if we purchase him now. While we are waiting for their response, we are keeping a close eye at other options.

"We are also working on the signing of Bentancur. We have an option to sign him that expires in April. He is doing well at Boca and I think we will sign him, not in January, but for next season."

Witsel and Bentancur are not the only ones to have caught Juventus' attention, though, with Atalanta duo Mattia Caldara and Roberto Gagliardini also on the club's radar.

"Caldara and Gagliardini are two very interesting youngsters," he added.

"Several Italian and foreign clubs are after them. We are monitoring and trying to sign the best youngsters around.

"Having a core of Italian players gives fewer problems and makes it easier to learn the values of Juventus and Italian football."