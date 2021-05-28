Kaizer Chiefs terminate Gavin Hunt's contract with immediate effect

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the sacking of head coach Gavin Hunt with immediate effect, the club confirmed on Friday.

The 56-year-old was fired from his position as head coach on Friday following a string of bad results in the DStv Premiership, despite leading Amakhosi to the Caf Champions League semi-finals for the first time in the club's history.

Chiefs' assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team in the interim.

The Soweto giants also revealed that they will make a further announcement on their new head coach in the due course of time.

Kaizer Chiefs released the following statement on the sacking of Gavin Hunt, which reads as follows:

'Kaizer Chiefs have terminated coach Gavin Hunt’s contract with immediate effect. Hunt joined Amakhosi in September 2020 ahead of the 2020/21 season.'

'During this time, he was in charge of 44 official matches (12W, 17D, 15L) in all competitions.

'In the interim, Assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team.

'The Club will make further announcements in due course.'