Kaka reveals he will not be leaving Milan

The Brazilian returned to the club at the start of the 2013-14 season, after an inconsistent four years at Real Madrid where he struggled to command a regular starting berth.

Kaka made 30 appearances in Serie A last term, scoring seven goals as the team finished eighth, missing out on European qualification.

There has been much talk of Kaka transferring away from Milan for a second time, with American franchise Orlando City claiming to be in advanced negotiations with the player ahead of their MLS bow.

However, the 32-year-old has moved to quash any such rumours.

"I'm not leaving Milan," said Kaka at an Adidas media event in Rio.

"Every year there are news stories. I'm used to this.

"All I can officially confirm to you is that in July I will present myself to the club (for pre-season training)."