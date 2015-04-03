Kaka in talks with Kolkata, says Ganguly

Ganguly, a former cricket captain of India, claimed the Indian Super League champions were discussing terms with the Orlando City marquee man.

"About Kaka... talks are going on, but nothing have been finalised yet. When it is finalised we will surely disclose the news," Ganguly said on Thursday.

The former cricketers' comments come despite Kaka claiming he was happy in the MLS in March, and the midfielder reportedly signing a three-and-a-half year contract in 2014.

Ganguly also endorsed coach Antonio Lopez Habas, who led the side to the league title in the inaugural season.

"Habas has been brilliant as a coach. He will remain the coach for sure. He helped Atletico become champions," Ganguly said.