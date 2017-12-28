Kane aiming to match Messi, Ronaldo dominance

Tottenham star Harry Kane insists it is too early for him to be compared to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but he is eager to get to that level.

Kane, 24, broke the record for most Premier League goals in a calendar year with his hat-trick in Spurs' 5-2 win over Southampton on Boxing Day taking his tally to 39.

The England international scored 56 goals for Tottenham and England in 2017, two more than Messi.

But Kane, previously labelled a one-season wonder, said he needed to continue producing for campaigns to come to reach the incredible levels set by Barcelona star Messi and Madrid forward Ronaldo.

"When you look at Messi and Ronaldo, I've obviously still got a long way to go before I can be compared to them but it's a start and that's what I want to do: keep improving and be up there one day," he said.

"That's always the goal – to be bracketed with the best players in the world. Messi and Ronaldo have set that standard for so long now.

"To nick ahead is something I'm proud of and it's just the start for me. I want to do it year in year out.

"They've done it for eight, nine years now so to be classed in that bracket that's what I've got to do. That's my aim."

Heading into Wednesday morning like.... December 27, 2017

Kane is on track to win a third consecutive Premier League Golden Boot, something only Alan Shearer (1994-97) and Thierry Henry (2003-06) have managed previously.

But the forward said his 56-goal haul for the year was more significant, showing he had delivered in more than just the league.

"They're both great records but the club and country one is good as it shows I'm doing it at all levels – Champions League and for England – and not just in one competition," Kane said.

"That's one I'm very proud of."