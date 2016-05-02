Kane: Chelsea celebrated like they won title

Tottenham star Harry Kane accused Chelsea of celebrating like they had won the Premier League after Monday's 2-2 draw.

The result ended Spurs' chances of winning the title as they blew a two-goal lead, handing Leicester City a remarkable championship after the draw at Stamford Bridge.

Second-half goals from Gary Cahill and Eden Hazard helped Guus Hiddink's men hold Tottenham, who can no longer catch Claudio Ranieri's outfit.

Kane said last season's champions had reacted to the draw as if they had secured back-to-back league titles.

"When the ex-champions are celebrating like they won the league at the end, it shows that we're doing something right," he told the BBC.

"We've just got to keep doing what we're doing, we've got a great bunch of lads, a great manager, great staff and we've just got to keep that and keep moving forward."

Kane and Son Heung-min had put Spurs in control away from home as they looked on track to keep the title race alive.

However, the hosts responded after the break in a feisty encounter that featured 12 yellow cards.

Kane was full of praise for Leicester and said Ranieri's team were deserved champions after an incredible season.

"We're gutted. We've had a great season. Credit to Leicester. Well done to them for winning the league. They've been fantastic this season," he said.

"We done all we could, we fought until the end, but it's something we've got to learn from.

"I'm proud of everyone, I'm proud of the club and we've just got to keep moving in the right direction, finish the season off well now and look forward to next season."