Kane has the quality to play for Real Madrid – Aguero

Harry Kane has the quality to play for European champions Real Madrid, according to Sergio Aguero.

The Tottenham and England striker enjoyed a record-breaking 2017, scoring 56 goals for club and country, with his tally of 39 in the Premier League surpassing Alan Shearer's long-standing record for a calendar year.

Having usurped Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo last year, Kane is now being linked with a move to join them in Spain, with the Santiago Bernabeu rumoured to be his destination.

And Aguero, who was the top-flight's leading marksman in 2014-15 before taking a back seat to Kane over the past two seasons, has no doubt the 24-year-old could hold his own in the famous white kit of Madrid.

"The truth is that players of this quality, I think they wouldn't have a problem playing for such an important club as Real Madrid is," he told Cadena Ser.

"I don't know what he is thinking but that's not my problem, it's his."

56 - Harry Kane has scored 56 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham and England in 2017 (49 for Tottenham, 7 for England). Phenomenal. 26 December 2017

Kane has previously insisted he would be happy to stay with Spurs for his entire career, though he is yet to win any silverware at the club.

Aguero also spoke about his own future, with the Argentina forward contracted to City until 2020.

Speculation remains over where he will ply his trade beyond that date, but the 29-year-old would gladly remain at the Etihad Stadium, where Pep Guardiola's side are primed for a top-flight title triumph this campaign.

"I hope to see out my contract and I'll try to do my best from here until the end of the season, and after that we will see what happens with me," said Aguero.

"My plan is not to change clubs. The truth is I'm very happy here, but the club has the last word, they're the only ones who decide, because obviously the club is the one who makes the decisions, they are the ones who say you have to go or have to stay, so I'll respect whatever they tell me."

100 - Manchester City have become the first English team to score 100 top-flight league goals in a calendar year since Liverpool in 1982 (106). Superb. 23 December 2017

On City's bid to win the league, Aguero sounded a note of caution amid his obvious confidence with a 14-point cushion at the summit, while also citing the importance of advancing in the Champions League.

"The Premier League isn't decided yet, but we are in a position of great strength to win it," he said.

"It's my seventh year here, I know a bit about the league and the most important thing is to win points in December, and we have done that very well.

"Now we have to keep it going in the matches that are left.

"I would prefer to win the Champions League over the league because it's something City haven't won yet."