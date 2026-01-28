How to watch FIFA Women's Champions Cup 2026: TV & Streaming details for Arsenal vs AS FAR and Gotham FC vs Corinthians

Watch Champions League winners Arsenal in the inaugural FIFA Women's Champions Cup, with all the broadcast details for the competition right here in this guide.

Women's Champions Cup key information • Dates: Wednesday, 28 January & Sunday, 1 February 2026 • Teams: Arsenal, AS FAR, Corinthians, Gotham FC • Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford & Emirates Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), FIFA+ (select locations) • FREE Stream: FIFA+ • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

UEFA Women's Champions League winners Arsenal will feature in the inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup, which takes place in London in January and February 2026.

The new global competition brings together the champions from each of the six continental confederations, as FIFA continue their attempted expansion of elite women’s club football.

The final stages of the Women’s Champions Cup features four teams and takes place across two days in London. The tournament will run annually, except in years when the newly announced Women’s Club World Cup takes place, beginning in 2028.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch the Women's Champions Cup online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Women's Champions Cup free live streams

You can watch the Women's Champions Cup for free in certain locations through FIFA+.

FIFA+ is FIFA's own streaming operation – it is a free service but is only available in countries that don't have a dedicated broadcaster. That means users in the UK will be geo-blocked.

On today

Gotham FC vs Corinthians ( 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET)

Arsenal vs AS FAR (6:00pm BST / 1:00pm ET)

Watch Women's Champions Cup from anywhere

Away from home right now? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching the Women's Champions Cup. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

How to watch Women's Champions Cup in the UK

The FIFA Women's Champions Cup will be broadcast live in the UK by Sky Sports.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky for £35 per month, or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

Watch Women's Champions Cup in the US

Fans in the USA can watch the Women's Champions Cup for free on FIFA+.

You can also watch FIFA+ through DAZN on the free plan.

Women's Champions Cup preview

The Women’s Champions Cup follows a similar format to the former men’s Club World Cup, featuring the champions from UEFA, CAF, AFC, CONCACAF, CONMEBOL and OFC.

Arsenal will represent Europe after historically lifting the Women’s Champions League in Lisbon last season. They will face Morocco’s AS FAR, winners of the CAF Women’s Champions League, in the semi-finals.

The other semi-final sees Brazilian side Corinthians, champions of the Copa Libertadores, take on USA’s Gotham FC, as the NWSL side won the inaugural CONCACAF W Champions Cup in May. Auckland United FC and Wuhan Jiangda WFC have already been eliminated.

The two semi-finals will be played at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium on Wednesday 28 January. Gotham FC face Corinthians at 12:30 GMT, before Arsenal take on AS FAR at 18:00 GMT.

The final and third-place play-off will be held at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday 1 February, with the battle for third kicking off at 14:45 GMT and the final at 18:00 GMT.

Arsenal will be hoping they can play at the Emirates in front of a home crowd for this showpiece event.

Future editions of the Women’s Champions Cup are scheduled for 2027 and 2029, with seedings for the 2027 tournament based on performances in the 2026 edition.

FourFourTwo's prediction

I predict an Arsenal vs Gotham final, with Arsenal to claim the title in front of a home crowd at the Emirates.