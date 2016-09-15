Kane ready to silence critics again

Tottenham star Harry Kane is ready to prove his doubters wrong once more, insisting he is in no need of a rest.

Kane, 23, has made a mixed start to the season, scoring once in his team's opening five games in all competitions.

After his side suffered a 2-1 loss to Monaco in the Champions League on Wednesday, Kane again had his critics.

But he feels ready to go for Spurs' Premier League clash against Sunderland on Sunday.

"People said that this time last year and I went on to win the Golden Boot and score 30-odd goals for club and country," Kane said, via The Mirror.

"People are going to talk - people will talk. It doesn't bother me. I'm fit, I'm ready to go.

"I'll be ready on Sunday, if called upon by the gaffer, and hopefully I can get on the scoresheet and win the game."

Kane did likewise last season, backing up his 21-goal league campaign of 2014-15 with another 25.

The England international, who felt he should have scored against Monaco, said his belief was still high.

"As a striker you've got to be confident. I will never lose my confidence in front of goal. I'll be there on Sunday, if I get a chance, shooting and making the keeper work," Kane said.

"Obviously I had a chance against Monaco that I should have scored. I just didn't connect with it the way that I wanted to but that's football.

"You've got to learn from it. I'll be working hard to try and put it right and hopefully score on Sunday."