Kane relieved to end Wembley hoodoo

Harry Kane is hoping Tottenham can use Wednesday's 3-1 victory over CSKA Moscow as a springboard for a lengthy Europa League run, after they ended their miserable run of results at Wembley.

Spurs had failed to win their previous six matches at the national stadium, the temporary venue for their continental matches due to construction work at White Hart Lane, with Champions League defeats to Bayer Leverkusen and Monaco proving costly this term.

Those results were largely responsible for ending Tottenham's hopes of progressing in Europe's premier club competition, but they at least concluded their Group E campaign on a winning note.

Alan Dzagoev gave CSKA the lead against the run of play after 33 minutes, but Dele Alli and Harry Kane responded swiftly to put Spurs ahead, before an Igor Akinfeev own goal made the points safe for Mauricio Pochettino's men.

Asked about his team's past Wembley struggles, Kane told BT Sport: "That's what we wanted to put right.

"Obviously a lot of people have been talking about it and it's been a bit annoying so it was good to go out there and win.

"Now we're obviously into the Europa League, so we'll be playing here again and hopefully we can build on this and go far in that competition."

Fellow goalscorer Alli, who spurned two excellent chances prior to his equaliser, added: "It's a good platform to build on.

"We felt as soon as the first whistle went that we were dominating and their goal was definitely against the run of play.

"We knew the chances would come again and we knew that if we put them away and stuck to the gameplan we'd win the game."