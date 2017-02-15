Kane sees points to prove and trophies to win for Tottenham

Harry Kane wants Tottenham to banish the memories of their Champions League failure this season by claiming Europa League glory and the major honour that could kick Mauricio Pochettino's promising squad on to the next level.

Spurs currently lie third in an incredibly tight battle for a top-four spot in the Premier League this season, placing them handily for a return to Europe's elite competition.

However, Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen progressed from Group E at their expense this time around and England striker Kane believes that gives him and his team-mates a point to prove ahead of Thursday's first leg of a last-32 clash with Belgian club Gent

“We want to be one of the best sides in Europe and we didn’t show that," Kane told the Telegraph. "We never really got going but again it’s hard to say why or what the reason was.

"I played three games, I was injured for the rest, and I scored a couple of goals. That was a positive for me, scoring in the Champions League and knowing I can score in that competition - as I have done in pretty much all the competitions I have played in.

"That was a good feeling, although the competition was disappointing."

Despite last Saturday's setback, where Spurs were well beaten in a 2-0 defeat at fifth-place Liverpool, Kane maintains Pochettino's men are on course to secure a top-four berth.

"When you look at it now there are four points between four places, from sixth and second place. It’s crazy really. But we are confident," he said.

Tottenham have also lost away to leaders Chelsea and Manchester United this season, while they were forced to battle back from 2-0 down to draw at Manchester City.

This drop-off in form against the league's heavyweights has led to accusations that Pochettino's youthful playing group lack big-game pedigree and titles to match their ability.

prepares to board as we head to Gent... February 15, 2017

Kane feels winning a trophy could be vitally important to the development of Spurs' present generation, who make a short trip to Fulham in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

"We want to win things and that’s the next step," he added. "It's easy to sit here and talk and say we want to do it but we have to show it on the pitch.

"And not just me, but everyone. Everyone has to come together and work that bit harder and find a way to do it.

"That’s the only thing that’s missing for us at the moment. We've got a great young squad, we play a great style of football, we've got a great young manager, one of the best in the world in eyes. I do feel if we do get that trophy under our belt it may just push us into the next level.

"There are not many trophies between us as a squad because we are quite a young team and for quite a lot of us this club is the first real opportunity to play for trophies.

"We have just got to find a way to do it. No-one is going to give us the answer. We have to find a way. We have the Premier League still to fight for, the FA Cup and the Europa League, so we are definitely looking to get at least one trophy this year."