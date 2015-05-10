Kane: Tottenham want to play Europa League

Harry Kane insisted Tottenham would be doing everything they can to qualify for the UEFA Europa League, despite the prospect of more travel across the continent.

Tottenham's UEFA Champions League hopes were extinguished after losing 3-0 at Stoke City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Europe's second-tier club competition is now on the horizon for Tottenham, who travelled to Turkey, Greece, Serbia and Italy while juggling domestic commitments during the 2014-15 Europa League campaign.

But Kane, who made his name in the Europa League by scoring seven goals this term, is not against another European campaign.

"We want to win more trophies and the Europa League is a chance to do that," Kane said.

"We're going to try to win the last two games to qualify for the Europa League, and we'll be taking that competition very seriously."

Kane added: "It's more games so it gives us more opportunities to play together.

"Champions League teams have to do the same. If they win the Champions League they have to play that many games, so the Europa League's no different.

"If anything it gives us a bit more experience in Europe, hopefully to try to push on to the Champions League. Everyone in and around the team wants to be involved."