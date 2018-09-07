Kane to wear golden boots in England's clash with Spain

England captain Harry Kane will wear golden boots in Saturday's Nations League match with Spain.

The match is the Three Lions' first since the World Cup, in which Kane finished as top goalscorer, scoring six times in his side's run to the semi-finals.

The Tottenham star is due to be presented with the Golden Boot trophy at Wembley before the game against Julen Lopetegui's side.

To mark the occasion, Nike have created some personalised footwear for the 25-year-old.

"Buzzing to wear these tomorrow night," Kane tweeted on Friday alongside a picture of his new boots, which contain the words 'Lane, Lion, Leader' on the inside.

The game is England and Spain's first in the inaugural Nations League tournament. Gareth Southgate's side then host Switzerland in a friendly at Leicester City's King Power Stadium on Tuesday.