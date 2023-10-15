Karim Benzema insulted in five languages by ex-Israel goalkeeper for Gaza support

Karim Benzema offered his support to the Palestinian people in a message on social media on Sunday – but the Real Madrid legend received an abusive response in five languages from former Israel goalkeeper Dudu Aouate.

Benzema, who now plays his football in Saudi Arabia with Pro League side Al-Ittihad after spending 14 successful years in Spain with Los Blancos, is one of the few footballers to have publicly supported Palestine following the recent unrest in the Middle East.

"All our prayers for the inhabitants of Gaza who are once again victims of these unjust bombings which spare neither women nor children," the French forward wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

And although his message has been resposted well over 100,000 times so far, it clearly upset Aouate.

The ex-Mallorca, Racing Santander and Deportivo La Coruna goalkeeper quoted Benzema's post and said: "You are a big son of a bitch."

Aouate, who came up against Benzema on many occasions during his time in Spain, wrote the same thing in five languages: Hebrew, French, English, Arabic and Spanish.

The 45-year-old might not want to check his notifications, though, because his insults to Benzema were greeted with numerous replies featuring Palestinian flags.

According to Palestinian health ministry sources, over 2,000 people have been killed in Gaza and the West Bank following the recent attacks.

Read more

SFA fined after Scottish fans boo Israel national anthem at Hampden Park.

FIFA banned a Palestine FA chief for suggesting fans burn Lionel Messi shirts ahead of an Argentina friendly with Israel, which was later cancelled.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta dedicated a win to Oleksandr Zinchenko and the people of Ukraine a year on from the start of the conflict with Russia in February 2022.