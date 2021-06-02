Katsande: We need to redeem ourselves against Arrows

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande is hoping his side can redeem themselves when they take on Golden Arrows in their next DStv Premiership clash at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

The Soweto giants will be hoping to return to winning ways following their recent 2-1 defeat to Black Leopards at the Thohoyandou Stadium last week.

Amakhosi currently sit in 11th place on the table with 30 points as they look to break into the top eight in their final two games of the campaign against Arrows and TS Galaxy, respectively.

Katsande, who has featured 23 times for Amakhosi this campaign, is hoping is side grind out a positive result and keep the same momentum heading into their Caf Champions league semi-final clash against Wydad Casablanca.

'We wanted a positive result from the previous league game, but it did not work out for us. So, we just want to go and apply ourselves against Golden Arrows. We need to go and redeem ourselves as there is a lot still to play for,' Katsande told his club's official website.

'We want to do well and keep the momentum going into the Champions League. All we want to do is take it one game at a time, try to be more positive, grind the result and try to enjoy our game. The Glamour Boys are about enjoying the game. The more you enjoy, the more you will get the result. It’s about going out, applying ourselves and getting the result.

'We know Arrows have had a good season but at the same time, we are playing at home. When we play at home against Arrows, we generally get a positive result and I’m confident that history is going to work in our favour come Wednesday.'

He added: 'What makes them look good is continuity because they have had this group of players for some time now.'

'They believe in themselves, that’s why they are where they are. They also have young and exciting players who are hungry to prove themselves in the league. Overall, we give them the respect they deserve.

'At the end of the day, they are coming to play Kaizer Chiefs. No matter the situation and where we are at the moment, we remain a big team – a team that attracts a huge crowd. We just need to close our last game playing at home in style.'

Kaizer Chiefs against Golden Arrows is scheduled for 5pm on Wednesday.