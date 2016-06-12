Keane admires Ibrahimovic character, backs him for United

Roy Keane believes Zlatan Ibrahimovic's outspoken personality can help him become a success at Manchester United.

Ibrahimovic will leave Paris Saint-Germain following the expiration of his contract this month, and a reunion with recently appointed United manager Jose Mourinho - who he played under during his time at Inter - has been heavily touted.

For now the 34-year-old's attention will be on the first game of Sweden's Euro 2016 campaign against Republic of Ireland on Sunday.

Former United captain Keane is assistant coach to Martin O'Neill in the Ireland set-up, and he backed Ibrahimovic to shine at Old Trafford if the move comes to fruition.

The former Sunderland boss likened the Swede to his former team-mate Eric Cantona, suggesting such a character could have a positive impact on the club.

"Of course he's a good fit for United, he's a good player," said Keane.

"Is he like Eric Cantona? They're big characters, clearly, whatever you say about Cantona he was a popular lad, and I get the impression Zlatan is the same.

"Whatever you hear about his playing career, you hear from his team-mates and he seems to be a bit of a character, and you can see that in the way he plays.

"It's good to see that, because there's a lack of characters out there, and he certainly is that. On top of all that, he's a very, very good player. To compare him to Eric, he's a little different, but he’s a very good player.

"People talk about Ibrahimovic having a bit of temper like that's a bad thing. It depends how you use it. I'm still learning, but then again I don't have one," he joked.