Keane set for 'a few more years' with LA Galaxy

Keane was named MVP last year after racking up 21 goals and 11 assists as the Galaxy swept to their fifth MLS Cup.

And with former Liverpool team-mate Gerrard set to join him in California later this year, Keane is hoping to keep the good times rolling.

When asked by Irish television if he could return to his homeland with time running down on his Galaxy deal, Keane revealed negotiations were already in motion.

"I've still got a year left at the Galaxy and we're negotiating another contract at the moment," he said.

"So that will keep me there for a few more years."

Keane picked up where he left off in 2014 at the weekend, finding the net as the Galaxy opened their 2015 campaign with a 2-0 victory over Chicago Fire.