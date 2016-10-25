Keita reveals Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool snub

RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita has revealed he turned down Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool ahead of the 2016-17 campaign in favour of a move to the Bundesliga.

The 21-year-old was heavily sought after following two impressive years at Red Bull Salzburg and some of the Premier League's finest were keen to lure him to England.

Nevertheless, Keita felt he was not ready for a move to a top club just yet and instead signed for newly promoted Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

"Arsenal, Manchester City and Southampton were all interested in signing me and Liverpool as well, although I did not speak with their coach," Keita told SportNet.

"I did not want to join a big Champions League club right away. It is too early for that. I want to prove myself in the Bundesliga first now."

Keita has been a key figure for RB Leipzig this term, scoring three times in six league outings to help them to second place in the table.

The Guinea international scored the winner in the 1-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund, while he netted a double versus Werder Bremen at the weekend.

He has a contract with Leipzig until June 2020.