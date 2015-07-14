Keita signs new Roma contract

Roma have secured the services of Seydou Keita for another season after the Mali international signed a one-year contract extension.

The 35-year-old arrived at Stadio Olimpico on a free transfer ahead of the 2014-15 campaign, but his initial deal expired on June 30.

Keita scored two goals in 26 Serie A appearances last term as Roma finished second to Juventus, and the midfielder has done enough to earn a further 12 months at the club.

Having started his professional career in Ligue 1 with Marseille, Keita went on to play for Lorient and Lens in the French top flight before heading to Spain with Sevilla.

A successful four-year stay at Barcelona followed from 2008 to 2012, during which time the Catalan giants won La Liga on three occasions and the UEFA Champions League twice, and Keita returned to Spain with Valencia in 2014 following a year and a half with Dalian Aerbin in China.

Keita's Valencia stay was brief but he has now established himself as an important member of Rudi Garcia's Roma squad.