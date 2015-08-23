Kenedy keen to make impact at Chelsea

New Chelsea forward Kenedy is hopeful he can become an integral player for the club following his switch from Fluminense.

The 19-year-old played for Chelsea in pre-season against Barcelona after Fluminense gave him permission to feature.

And the Brazil Under-20 international is relishing the chance to prove himself at Stamford Bridge.

He told Chelsea's official website: "I am very happy to complete my transfer to Chelsea

"It is an exciting time for me to join the English Premier League champions and I hope I can become an important player for the club.

"I very much enjoyed my time with the squad during pre-season and I am very grateful to Fluminense for allowing me this opportunity."