Liverpool 'serious' about game-changing January signing - which shows huge statement of intent: report

Liverpool are looking to bring in a defensive midfield target they've been tracking for a while – and are "serious" about a deal.

The Reds were linked with several players for the position over the summer, with Chelsea beating them to their priority targets in Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. Ultimately, Liverpool only signed Wataru Endo, preferring Alexis Mac Allister in defensive midfield alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold inverting from full-back.

But with Jurgen Klopp's side top of the table at present, a new defensive midfielder could be brought in to strengthen a title bid.

Alexis Mac Allister has been Liverpool's first-choice No.6 this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool are "serious" about bringing in Nice star Khephren Thuram this winter.

Son of World Cup winner Lilian, Thuram has developed into a strong, intelligent presence off the ball, able to protect the ball in possession. He could compensate for Alexander-Arnold's so-called deficiencies off the ball, while at 22, his best days are ahead of him.

Liverpool have so far performed well this season without a starting defensive midfielder but may choose to bring one in ahead of a run-in.

Khephren Thuram is on Liverpool's radar (Image credit: Getty)

The Merseysiders are also said to be interested in another defender.

Thuram is valued at €40 million by Transfermarkt.

