Kermorgant pens Bournemouth extension

Yann Kermorgant has signed a new contract with Premier League side Bournemouth, tying him to the club until 2017.

The striker moved to Dean Court from Charlton Athletic in January 2014 and scored 15 league goals last season as Bournemouth were promoted as champions from the Championship.

"I am delighted to carry on with Bournemouth and stay here," Kermorgant told the Daily Echo.

"I'm not saying I was going but maybe it was possible when we were in the market for another striker or two. I am pleased to have extended my contract for another year.

"I had two targets last season. My first one was to get promoted, which we did, and the second one was to get another contract. Unfortunately, it didn't happen for me in terms of the contract in the summer so I am delighted it has now been sorted.

"The new deal gives me more freedom and confidence in myself and more security for my family."

Kermorgant, who has also had a spell with Leicester City in England, has made just one Premier League appearance this term but did score in a 4-0 win at Hartlepool United in the League Cup.

