Kevin De Bruyne blow for Manchester City

Champions Manchester City will be without Kevin De Bruyne for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Wolves due to a groin problem.

The playmaker suffered the injury in the latter stages of last week’s victory at Everton and also missed Tuesday’s clash with Dinamo Zagreb, but the issue is not thought to be too serious.

Defenders John Stones (thigh) and Aymeric Laporte (knee) also remain on the sidelines along with winger Leroy Sane (knee).

Diogo Jota remains a major injury doubt for Wolves. The Portuguese forward – a key player for Wanderers – has been nursing a foot problem recently that caused him to miss the 2-0 win over Watford and the Europa League victory against Besiktas on Thursday.

Jota did not travel to Istanbul as Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo opted to leave him in England to receive treatment in the hope that he would recover in time to be involved against City.

However, Nuno provided an update on the 22-year-old’s progress on Friday and it sounds unlikely that he will be available.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Bravo, Walker, Cancelo, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Garcia, Zinchenko, Angelino, Mendy, Gundogan, Rodri, D Silva, B Silva, Sterling, Mahrez, Foden, Aguero, Jesus.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Doherty, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Jonny, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Traore, Jota, Jimenez, Neves, Cutrone, Neto, Ruddy, Vallejo, Vinagre, Gibbs-White.