Kewell unsure over Melbourne Heart future

Former Australia international Kewell was unable to captain his team to victory over Western Sydney Wanderers at AAMI Park – a result that means the Heart will conclude the campaign at the foot of the A-League standings.

A close-season of change lies in wait, with a fresh name and a switch in team colours though to be likely as new owners the City Group look to bring their Melbourne outfit in line with Manchester City and Major League Soccer sister club New York City.

Asked whether he would have a part to play in this new dawn, Kewell said: "I don't know. First and foremost, after a season, it's been long; it's been hard. You like to get away and refresh the body and mind.

"And then we'll see. I think there are exciting times (ahead) for Melbourne Heart, Melbourne City and I wish them every success. Hopefully they can go on to bigger and better things."

Kewell admitted to mixed emotions regarding his final game after the Heart led 2-1 with 18 minutes to play, only to then be undone by strikes from Brendon Santalab and Youssouf Hersi.

"I feel good actually," he said. "I'm disappointed that we didn't come off with the win but I was proud of the boys.

"We played well, created chances. We didn't finish it. Their three goals, I've seen better goals scored against us but you've got to move on."

After bemoaning key decisions going against his team during the 90 minutes, Melbourne Heart manager John van't Schip added: "I have to give our captain a great compliment, the way he finished his career. I think he played a fantastic game. I think this is what we should talk about."