Khazri and Abdennour lead Tunisia's World Cup squad

Wahbi Khazri and Aymen Abdennour are among the star names included in Tunisia's final 23-man squad for the World Cup.

Coach Nabil Maaloul is without forward Youssef Msakni due to injury, with Bilel Mohsni among those cut from the preliminary group.

Leicester City defender Yohan Benalouane is the only Premier League player included in the group, which is drawn mainly from African, Saudi Arabian and French clubs.

Tunisia, at the tournament for the first time since 2006, open their World Cup campaign against England on June 16, before going on to face Belgium and Panama in Group G.

Tunisia's final 23-man World Cup squad:

Farouk Ben Mustapha (Al Shabab), Mouez Hassen (Chateauroux), Aymen Mathlouthi (Al Baten); Rami Bedoui (Etoile du Sahel), Yohan Benalouane (Leicester City), Syam Ben Youssef (Kasimpasa), Dylan Bronn (Gent), Oussama Haddadi (Dijon), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly), Yassine Meriah (CS Sfaxien), Hamdi Nagguez (Zamalek); Anice Badri (Esperance), Mohamed Amine Ben Amor (Al Ahli Riyadh), Ghaylene Chaalali (Esperance), Ahmed Khalil (Club Africain), Saifeddine Khaoui (Troyes), Ferjani Sassi (Al Nasr), Ellyes Skhiri (Montpellier), Naim Sliti (Dijon), Bassem Srarfi (Nice); Fakhreddine Ben Youssef (Al Ittifaq), Saber Khalifa (Club Africain), Wahbi Khazri (Rennes, on loan from Sunderland)