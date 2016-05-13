Khedira a severe doubt for Coppa final

Sami Khedira looks set to miss Juventus' clash with AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final, according to coach Massimiliano Allegri.

The Germany international is recovering from a torn calf and is battling to be fit for the May 21 showpiece.

While Allegri did not rule the 29-year-old midfielder out during his news conference ahead of Saturday's clash with Sampdoria, he admitted his chances were slim.

He said: "The only injured player is Khedira, whose odds of playing in the final are very low."

Khedira has endured a difficult first season with the Serie A champions, sidelined early in the campaign with a thigh injury.

But despite his injury problems, the World Cup winner has been a valuable addition for Juve – according to Allegri, he continued: "I'm happy with the contribution Khedira's made this season."

There was better news about Alvaro Morata, though, with Allegri confirming the forward would be with the team for their final Serie A game of the season.

As for his desires in the transfer market, the coach said there was more than just attacking midfielders on his radar.

"What we need is players of great quality," he added. "It doesn't matter what role they play in.

"Leave that to me, I'll find some way to arrange them in front of the defence."