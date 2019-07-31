Arsenal FINALLY make breakthrough in deal for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney

The Gunners failed with a bid for the Scotland international last week after falling short of the Hoops’ demands for a down payment.

However, the Daily Mail reports that Arsenal are now close to agreeing a deal after restructuring their £25 million proposal.

Tierney is said to want a move to the Premier League, and the Scottish champions will allow him to leave if they receive an adequate up-front fee.

Unai Emery is eager for a deal to be completed soon despite harbouring some concerns about the 22-year-old’s pelvic problems.

Napoli were also been linked with a move for the Scot, but coach Carlo Ancelotti has since ruled out the possibility after deciding to stick with Faouzi Ghoulam and Mario Rui.

While you're here...

5 centre-backs Arsenal could target to replace Laurent Koscielny

Now read...

FANTASY 27 essential Fantasy Premier League tips from old winners and experts

ANDY MITTEN It’s very early days – but here’s why there is reason for optimism at Manchester United

TALENTS 8 Championship players we can’t wait to watch next season