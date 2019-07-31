Arsenal FINALLY make breakthrough in deal for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney
Arsenal’s hopes of signing Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney have reportedly been revived after the Premier League side tabled a new offer.
The Gunners failed with a bid for the Scotland international last week after falling short of the Hoops’ demands for a down payment.
However, the Daily Mail reports that Arsenal are now close to agreeing a deal after restructuring their £25 million proposal.
Tierney is said to want a move to the Premier League, and the Scottish champions will allow him to leave if they receive an adequate up-front fee.
Unai Emery is eager for a deal to be completed soon despite harbouring some concerns about the 22-year-old’s pelvic problems.
Napoli were also been linked with a move for the Scot, but coach Carlo Ancelotti has since ruled out the possibility after deciding to stick with Faouzi Ghoulam and Mario Rui.
While you're here...
5 centre-backs Arsenal could target to replace Laurent Koscielny
Now read...
FANTASY 27 essential Fantasy Premier League tips from old winners and experts
ANDY MITTEN It’s very early days – but here’s why there is reason for optimism at Manchester United
TALENTS 8 Championship players we can’t wait to watch next season
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.