Juventus target Tottenham man but will not move for Chelsea midfielder

Tottenham expect to receive a bid for Kieran Trippier from Juventus, report the Daily Telegraph.

After an excellent World Cup last summer, the England international struggled for form for much of the 2018/19 campaign.

That has not deterred Juventus, however, with the Serie A champions on the lookout for a new right-back this summer.

Spurs are open to offers for the former Burnley man, who they value at around £25m.

Maurizio Sarri was appointed Juve boss earlier this week, but the former Chelsea manager will not be raiding his old club for Jorginho.

Sarri brought the midfielder with him from Napoli when he moved to Stamford Bridge 12 months ago, but he does not intend to do the same at Juventus.

