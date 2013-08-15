Kiessling unfazed by record

If the in-form striker finds the back of the net against Stuttgart, he will equal the record of 1860 Munich and Schalke forward Klaus Fischer, who scored in nine successive league matches in 1969 and 1974.

Kiessling scored the first goal in the club's season-opening win over Freiburg last weekend to keep the streak alive but is adamant three points at Stuttgart is his only focus.

"I'm not sure if that (breaking Klaus Fischer's record) is really my priority. I will go into this game like I would into any other," he said.

"I want to help the team, whether that means I score or not.

"In the last eight games it happened so I'm not driving myself crazy about it.

"It could go either way, we need to be careful there."

Kiessling said he expects Stuttgart to provide his side with a stern challenge and believes they will be desperate after a loss on the opening weekend of the season.

Leverkusen's preparation has not been helped with several key players absent this week on international duty.

"When you have a strong start to the season, everything seems a little easier," Kiessling said.

"There are a few players missing which makes the preparation for the next game (against Stuttgart) a little difficult, but they'll be back tomorrow and that will help us prepare even better.

"The best way to win is to impose our game.

"If we do that I'm sure we'll take the three points. Like in previous years, we just have to be focused and make sure we take our chances."