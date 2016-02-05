'Killer' Aguero gives City edge - Hart

Leicester City have plenty to worry about in the form of Sergio Aguero, according to Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart.

The teams meet on Saturday in a top-of-the-table Premier League clash, days after the Argentina international scored in his side's 1-0 win over Sunderland.

"He’s a phenomenal player, he’s a killer. He got one chance, stuck it in the corner and won us the game," he said.

Aguero has six goals in his last five games in all competitions, and has 13 league goals from 17 appearances.

England number one Hart said Aguero was lethal and added that he was confident his side could contain the threat of Leicester's leading marksman Jamie Vardy, the Premier League's top goalscorer.

The two teams played out a scoreless draw in their last league encounter in December.

"[We will deal with him] the same way we dealt with him when we played at their place," Hart said.

"He’s a top player and he’s really on top of his game at the moment, but we’ve got the same and we look forward to the challenge.

"He’s doing well, but we’re going to look to stop him."

But Hart's confidence in containing Vardy does not extend to Leicester as a whole, saying Claudio Ranieri's men were a threat to City's title chances.

"We’ve got to be aware of what’s around us, especially Leicester, because we play them on Saturday," Hart said.

"We know if we win our games, we’ll win this league. We’re three points behind Leicester with not a bad goal difference compared to them.

"Arsenal dropping points helped us, but there’s a long way to go, there’s all sorts that can happen. We’re in a lot of competitions, we need people coming back fit, which is happening, and we’re going to be in a good place."