Killie boss Alessio determined to hold on to Greg Taylor

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio is adamant the club want to keep Greg Taylor at Rugby Park amid continued speculation linking him from Celtic.

The Scotland international missed Saturday’s Ladbrokes Premiership clash against Aberdeen, but Alessio insisted his absence was due to injury and not an impending move to the reigning champions.

“Yesterday, Greg felt his hamstring during the warm-up and that’s why he didn’t play. At the moment, it is only rumours and the club hasn’t received any offers from Celtic.

“I always insist when I speak to the club and owner that we want to keep our best players. We want to add new players to the squad not to sell ours.”

Kilmarnock are without a win in the league this season since Alessio’s summer arrival and remain bottom of the table.

They produced an encouraging performance in the goalless draw with Aberdeen but spurned the best chance in a game devoid of clear-cut chances.

Kilmarnock captain Gary Dicker played a majestic through-ball to Chris Burke, who rounded Joe Lewis with ease but could only direct his shot into the side-netting.

Eamonn Brophy’s struggles continued as the 23 year-old forward bids to recapture his form of last season and Alessio is eager to ease the goal-scoring burden on him.

”Every week we spend time trying to bring in new players, but it is difficult,” he said.

“I hope that we are able to bring in a new striker because we are working but we need to work harder to score a goal. We only have Brophy at the moment and we want to add to that.”

Aberdeen went into the match having won their last 11 games at Rugby Park and manager Derek McInnes was not too disheartened by the result.

“A draw away to Kilmarnock is never the worst result, but I thought both teams played too safe,” he said.

“We controlled the game in the first half but we lost that control after the break.

“I never felt under threat too much and I don’t think either team deserved to win the game as both sides were too predictable.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on having an Old Firm mentality both home and away. If any of our players are pleased with themselves going home then that’s underwhelming. A draw feels like a defeat at Aberdeen and that’s how it should feel.”