Kilmarnock boss Alessio set to ring the changes

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio is likely to freshen up his side for the visit of Ross County.

Alessio will assess his players after their shoot-out defeat to Hibernian in the Betfred Cup in midweek.

Defender Ross Millen is looking to get back involved after injury.

Ross County duo Lewis Spence and Lee Erwin are edging closer to fitness after playing for the reserves against Kilmarnock on Monday.

Iain Vigurs (foot), Callum Morris (groin), Ross Draper, Don Cowie (both knee) and Sean Kelly are still out.

On-loan Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter (shoulder) is set to resume training with the Staggies after the international break.

Provisional Kilmarnock squad: Branescu, O’Donnell, Hamalainen, Findlay, Bruce, Millen, Power, McKenzie, Dicker, Wilson, El Makrini, Brophy, Millar, Frizzell, Thomas, Burke, Sow, St Clair, Johnson, Hendrie, Koprivec.

Provisional Ross County squad: Laidlaw, Foster, Fraser, Fontaine, Grivosti, Watson, Morris, Spittal, Paton, Chalmers, Mullin, Gardyne, Stewart, Reid, McKay, Henderson, Graham, Ruddy.