Kimmich confident Germany can overcome Italy hoodoo

Joshua Kimmich is confident Germany can overcome their Italy hoodoo at major tournaments to seal their place in the Euro 2016 semi-finals.

The reigning world champions have never beaten Italy at a major tournament, although they did rout the Azzurri 4-1 as recently as March in a friendly.

Kimmich has bad memories of their most recent encounters at major tournaments, but stressed the head-to-head record will not affect Germany as they seek a place in the last four.

"I'm obviously aware that Germany's head-to-head record with Italy is not particularly positive," Kimmich told the official DFB website ahead of Saturday's quarter-final showdown in Bordeaux.

"I myself have memories from a few previous encounters. I was 11 years old for the 2006 disappointment and the 2012 match is obviously much fresher in my memory. But that game has nothing to do with Saturday. There are different players on the pitch, the past has no impact or influence on the present.

"Italy have shown that they're not only strong in defence. In the game against Spain, they very successfully played their way out of defence and also regularly pushed forward and pressed their opponents. We must counter this.

"But I'm certain that on Saturday we'll have solutions ready to deal with what the Italians throw at us.

"I'm unbelievably excited for the game. For me, it will be the highest point of my career to date."