Kimmich named Germany’s 2017 Player of the Year

Versatile Bayern Munich player Joshua Kimmich has been named Germany's Player of the Year for 2017.

The 22-year-old had a breakthrough year, forcing his way into the Bayern team and helping a young Germany squad to glory at the Confederations Cup.

Kimmich's emergence for club and country has helped to fill the gaping void left by the surprise early retirement of Philipp Lahm at the end of last season.

And Kimmich's reward was top spot in the supporter poll for Germany's Player of the Year for 2017, having received more than 20,000 votes.

The fans have voted for Joshua as the Player of the Year 2017 He was followed by Julian and

Kimmich played 1,260 minutes for Germany in 2017 and only missed one of 15 international fixtures during the year.

Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Julian Draxler - Germany's Confederations Cup captain - finished second behind Kimmich, with the top three completed by Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The 2016 winner Mesut Ozil, named Germany's Player of the Year five times in the last six years, was omitted from the shortlist as he did not play enough games, coach Joachim Low giving chances to fringe players and young talent.

Germany stars Mats Hummels, Toni Kroos and Thomas Muller were left out of contention for the award for the same reason.