Kimmich sought Ancelotti talks after unfulfilling season at Bayern

Joshua Kimmich is determined to nail down a starting place at Bayern Munich after describing his 2016-17 experience under Carlo Ancelotti as "not satisfactory".

Kimmich will join his Bayern colleagues for pre-season training after a short break, having starred in Germany's triumphant Confederations Cup campaign.

In fact, the 22-year-old has played every minute for his country since breaking into Joachim Low's starting XI for the 1-0 Euro 2016 group-stage win over Northern Ireland.

At club level it has been a different story, with Kimmich in and out of the side under Ancelotti.

He has made his desire for more starts well known, most recently in an interview with L'Equipe, and he told Kicker he sought talks with the Italian tactician after Bayern wrapped up a fifth consecutive Bundesliga crown.

"Of course there were talks because the season was not perfect for me, was not satisfactory," he said.

"At Bayern it is important that you do not let anything please you."

Kimmich's versatility could well have been a hindrance at club level over the past 12 months, with Ancelotti seemingly most inclined to use him in the midfield role he filled with RB Leipzig.

Germany boss Joachim Low has instead chosen to field the player in the defensive positions he took on under Ancelotti's predecessor Pep Guardiola.

At the Confederations Cup he featured at full-back, wing-back and on the right of a back three, while Philipp Lahm's retirement leaves a clear vacancy at Bayern at right-back.

"If I have the choice of playing 30 or 35 times as a defender or 20 games as a six [midfielder], then I would always choose right-back – not out of rebellion but to play with full conviction and passion," he added.