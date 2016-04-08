King: Pochettino should reject United

Former Tottenham captain Ledley King believes coach Mauricio Pochettino should resist the lure of Manchester United.

Tottenham are second in the league ahead of Sunday's hosting of fifth-placed United, who have been linked with a move for the Argentine coach amid Louis van Gaal's uncertain future at Old Trafford.

But King feels Pochettino should see out what he has started at Tottenham, with the club still fighting for the Premier League title with seven games to play.

"We all know Manchester United is a huge club but at the moment there is a lot of uncertainty there with what's happening," King told Sky Sports.

"At Tottenham, things seem to be very well balanced. He's got a group of young players who are singing to his tune so I'm sure he's just concentrating on finishing the season as well as possible.

"If you're a player playing well then people will be after you and it's the same for a coach.

"But that's part of the enjoyment of it and I think this manager is enjoying the challenge right now of working with these young players.

"He's in a great place with a new stadium on the way, so I think the manager is very happy where he is."

And King said Tottenham's future is bright no matter what happens this season.

"Obviously, Leicester are in pole position now. All Tottenham can try to do is win their remaining games and hope that somewhere along the way Leicester make a few slip ups," he said.

"They can only take it one game at a time and try to nip away at that lead.

"If they can claw two points back this weekend and another two soon after that then who knows? But the next couple of results are going to be huge.

"Finishing above Arsenal is something that hasn't been done for many years so that would be a big achievement. But no matter what happens now, it's been a fantastic season for Spurs."

"We have Champions League football again and the players will be a lot stronger for knowing what it takes at the top end of the table.

"I fully expect more improvement next season for having had this experience."