Kjaer slams 'chest-puffing, arrogant' Ibrahimovic

Fenerbahce defender Simon Kjaer has hit out at Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the wake of his side's 2-1 Europa League win over Manchester United on Thursday, branding the Swede "a chest-puffing, arrogant" player.

Kjaer was involved in an altercation with Ibrahimovic shortly before the half-time whistle, when the United striker seemingly insulted his opponent and grabbed him by the neck after a duel near the touchline.

The Danish centre-back was not impressed by Ibrahimovic's behaviour, though, and downplayed the significance of the incident.

"I actually did not hear what he said but I do know that he was not happy," Kjaer told Channel 9.

"But that is the way I know him from the pitch. He is the kind of chest-puffing player, who is arrogant. That is his way of playing.

"My way of playing is to mark him as tightly as possible and to give him as little space as possible, because he is a good player.

"It is a part of football and I do not take it too seriously. It is not the first time I play against him and I know how he reacts. It is not a problem. It is, like I said, a part of the game."