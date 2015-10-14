Klopp assistant Buvac gets green light to start work at Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp's assistant manager at Liverpool has been cleared to start work and will be involved with training on Wednesday.
Jurgen Klopp's assistant manager, Zeljko Buvac, has received a work permit to take up his role at Liverpool.
Buvac served as number two to Klopp at both Mainz and Borussia Dortmund, as the German garnered a reputation as one of the finest coaches in Europe.
Klopp will have his right-hand man alongside him ahead of his debut as Liverpool boss against Tottenham at White Hart Lane on Saturday.
Buvac will be involved in first-team training at Melwood on Wednesday, joining Klopp, who has worked with his new squad since Monday following his appointment last week.
Aside from spells as Klopp's number two, Buvac also managed at Neukirchen and Republika Srpska following a 13-year playing career.
