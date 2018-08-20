Klopp in the dark on Karius future amid links to Besiktas
Reports have suggested Loris Karius is to join Besiktas on loan, but Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp knows nothing about the move.
Jurgen Klopp says he does not know anything about media speculation linking Loris Karius with a move away from Liverpool.
Reports emerged on Monday that the German goalkeeper was close to signing a two-year loan deal with Turkish side Besiktas.
Karius was not part of Liverpool's squad as Klopp's men won 2-0 at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday, though he did attend the game.
The 25-year-old became first choice at the club last season but was replaced by Brazil international Alisson, who joined for a world-record fee from Roma, after making two crucial errors against Real Madrid in the Champions League final.
However, in a news conference after his side's hard-fought victory at Selhurst Park, Klopp denied Karius is on his way out of Anfield.
"Nothing to say," Klopp told reporters. "Nobody told me anything on a transfer."
Simon Mignolet was on the bench for Liverpool at Palace, while the club allowed Danny Ward to join Leicester City during the transfer window.
