Klopp: Dortmund have signed almost all of Europe's biggest talents

Jurgen Klopp feels Borussia Dortmund have no reason to worry about the departure of a number of key players as he believes they have signed some of Europe's biggest talents for the 2016-17 campaign.

BVB have already cashed in on Mats Hummels and Ilkay Gundogan, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan looks certain to join Manchester United, in order to prevent them from leaving on a free transfer in 2017.

However, they have lured Mikel Merino, Ousmane Dembele, Sebastian Rode, Marc Bartra, Emre Mor and Raphael Guerreiro to Signal Iduna Park to make up for those losses and former Dortmund coach Klopp, now manager of Liverpool, has hailed the quality of Dortmund's new arrivals.

"Dortmund have managed to sign almost all of Europe's biggest talents this transfer period," the Liverpool manager told Bild.

"I am not worried about Borussia Dortmund at all. When I joined BVB, we were in a similar situation.

"If there's one club that can cope with the departure of three key players, it's got to be Borussia Dortmund and coach Thomas Tuchel."