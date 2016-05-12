Klopp hints at Canos debut

Highly-rated youngster Sergi Canos could make his Liverpool debut in the final round of the Premier League season, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

Canos - who was signed from the Barcelona youth academy in 2013 - spent the majority of the 2015-16 on loan at Championship outfit Brentford.

The 19-year-old Spaniard made 38 appearances for the second-tier outfit, scoring seven goals as the side finished ninth in the standings.

However, with Klopp expected to rest a number of first-teamers with one eye on the Europa League final against Sevilla, Canos could be handed his Liverpool debut when the Merseyside club travel to West Brom on Sunday.

"The earliest plan is that he will be in training tomorrow because he is back," Klopp said after Liverpool drew 1-1 with Chelsea on Wednesday.

"I learn more and more about English football and it's possible that he is available for Sunday. It's unbelievable and great.

"Now we will see how he feels, how he is.

"He did really well at Brentford. He scored in the last game [a 5-1 win over Huddersfield] and had a lot of time to play.

"For him it was really good to be there.

"The Championship is quite a strong league and for young players it is really difficult to go through, but he did well."